LARAMIE — Use caution and keep checking the road conditions if you plan to head East on I-80.

WYDOT reports that I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is closed both directions due to winter conditions and a crash.

As of March 15 at 7:37 pm, the estimated opening time is 7 to 11 hours.

Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.