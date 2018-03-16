I-80 Closed Due To Winter Conditions Near Laramie

Click here to check the latest road conditions.

UPDATE 1:25 pm — I-80 between exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and exit 187, Creston Jct, is closed eastbound due to local authority request. As of March 16 at 1:25 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 03:30 pm and 05:30 pm.

UPDATE 12:39 pm — WY Highway Patrol & towing companies are working to clear crashes on I-80 near Buford and get stopped traffic moving.

The estimated opening time is between 3:37 pm and 5:37 pm.

UPDATE 11:00 am — Local authorities have requested that I-80 eastbound between Rawlins and exit 235 be closed.

UPDATE 10:00 am — I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie remains closed due to multiple crashes, spun out trucks, and heavy snow.

The estimated opening time is now 8 to 12 hours. Drivers should plan accordingly.

WYOMING — According to WYDOT, I-80 is closed due to winter conditions between exits 348 and 323.

As of March 16 at 09:43 a.m., the estimated opening time is between 03:00 p.m. and 05:00 p.m. on March 16.

Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.