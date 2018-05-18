I Stink, Therefore I Ham: Green River 4H Prepares for Fair

GREEN RIVER — Project Hope 4H Club of Green River is ramping up for the Sweetwater County Fair, where they will compete for who raised the best critters.

4H leaders were weighing and tagging the kids’ pigs and a few goats in the club facility located at the Green River municipal corrals.

Nine-year-old Samuel Walker, pictured above with his first 4H goat, said that he learned a lot raising a chicken last year, so this year he thought he’d try a goat.

“I’ve noticed a lot of maturity in him since he’s been raising the goat. He raised his own chicks into chickens last year. It’s been cool to see him take responsibility, coming here every morning and every day after school to feed, water, and exercise the goat,” said Crystal Walker, his mom.

Samuel said he was looking also looking forward to learning more about the inside of a chicken this year, as part of the program’s education component.

Camie Paumer, one of the 4H leaders for the club, said that most kids are raising 2-4 pigs. She and the other two leaders, Cindy Watkins and Laura Neher, were helping the kids wrangle the pigs. Parents and the 4H kids helped, as well