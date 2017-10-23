Iconic Mule Deer Focus Of Next Stamp Art Contest

WYOMING — For 35 years, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s conservation stamp art contest has featured the state’s recognizable wildlife. Next year, the subject is the iconic mule deer, distinguished by their big ears.

“It’s been 30 years since the mule deer last appeared on the stamp. The mule deer stands as a timeless symbol of Wyoming and the West,” said Scott Talbott, director of Game and Fish.

Artists can submit works for the 2019 Conservation Stamp Art Show from January 2, 2018, through the beginning of March 1, 2018. Two entries are allowed, with a $30 fee per entry. The 2019 contest rulebook can be downloaded from the Game and Fish website.

Entries will be displayed at a show and winners announced in April. One winning entry will be featured on the 2019 state conservation stamp. Funds from conservation stamps sales are used for projects that support wildlife in Wyoming.