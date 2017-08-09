Idaho Man Arrested After 91-Mile High Speed Pursuit

SWEETWATER AND CARBON COUNTIES — Troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol were involved in a vehicle pursuit that spanned over 91 miles on Interstate 80.

On August 8th, 2017, a Trooper observed a 2017 Ford Explorer speeding 91 in posted 75 mph speed zone, around 9:00 a.m. The Trooper stopped the vehicle for the speeding violation at milepost 224.

The Trooper ascertained reasonable suspicion during the stop to request a K-9 team with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office to respond. The officer’s K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

When Troopers attempted to get all of the occupants out of the Ford Explorer to conduct a vehicle search, the driver started the vehicle and sped off with his girlfriend and her two kids, ages seven and two still within the vehicle.

Several times throughout the pursuit, speeds were in excess of 110 mph. The pursuit lasted 91 miles before the Ford Explorer ran out of gas around milepost 133. The driver then exited his vehicle and a short foot pursuit ensued. Troopers were able to catch the driver and he was taken into custody.

The driver has been identified as 33-year-old Marsing, Idaho resident Jason Carr.

Carr is facing several criminal charges and is currently booked into the Carbon County Jail.

The two juveniles were taken into protective custody by the Department of Family Services out of Sweetwater County.

Suspected Methamphetamine and other drug contraband were located within the vehicle.