JACKSON — According to East Idaho News, an Idaho Falls man has died and his wife is recovering after a crash Friday afternoon in Snake River Canyon that resulted in their car plunging into the Snake River.

Veldon Max Hix, 78, was pronounced dead on the scene and Arlene Hix, 76, was taken to St. John’s Medical Center for her injuries.

The wreck happened as the couple was driving north on Highway 89 around 1:30 p.m. near Hoback Junction.

Read the full story here.