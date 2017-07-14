Idaho Man Sentenced to 25 Years For Child Enticement

According to the March 2 plea agreement, Jesus Nieto, 20, used social media sites to communicate with the minor girls, ages 11 and 15, for the purpose of soliciting sexually explicit pictures. He also persuaded and coerced the girls into engaging in sexual intercourse with him.

Nieto’s communications with the minors began sometime around November 2015 lasting through January 2016. Evidence introduced at sentencing indicated that Nieto had engaged in unlawful sexual activity with additional underage girls as well.

The case was investigated in cooperation with the American Falls Police Department and Power County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This child predator used a public platform to lure young girls into his traps,” said Brad Bench, special agent in charge of HSI Seattle. “Through joint law enforcement efforts and a strong partnership, we secured a lengthy sentence and removed yet another criminal targeting the innocent youth of our communities.”

This investigation was conducted under HSI’s Operation Predator, an international initiative to protect children from sexual predators. Since the launch of Operation Predator in 2003, HSI has arrested more than 16,000 individuals for crimes against children, including the production and distribution of online child pornography, traveling overseas for sex with minors, and sex trafficking of children. In fiscal year 2016, more than 2,600 child predators were arrested by HSI special agents under this initiative and more than 800 victims identified or rescued.

