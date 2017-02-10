Impaired Driving Being Investigated In Eighth Highway Fatality Of 2017

LARAMIE — A fatal crash east of Laramie, Wyoming has resulted in the death of 40-year-old Laramie resident Jeremy Nabb. The crash occurred on February 6th at 2:15 a.m. near milepost 32 on Wyoming State Highway 210 approximately 13 miles east of Laramie.

Nabb was driving a stolen 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV traveling west on WY 210 when the SUV drifted off the road to the north. Nabb overcorrected the Tahoe to the left sending the SUV into a spin. During the spin, the Chevy crossed all lanes of WY 210, left the highway to the south, tripped, and rolled.

Nabb was wearing his seat belt and was taken by ground ambulance to Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Tahoe had been stolen out of Cheyenne, Wyoming earlier that evening.

Impaired driving is being investigated as the contributing factor in this crash that marked the eighth highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were six fatalities during this same period in 2016.