Impressed – The Answer 12

On a few occasions, it appears Jesus was really impressed. The Gospels make it clear that Jesus spent a great deal of time with His Father in prayer. Because of that relationship, He often knew what was coming. So, we would be hard pressed to find Jesus in a “surprising” situation. However, there were a few things that made an impression upon Him.

Faith Impressed Jesus – Matthew 8:5-13

When Jesus heard this, he was amazed. Turning to those who were following him, he said, ‘I tell you the truth, I haven’t seen faith like this in all Israel!’” – Matthew 8:10 (NLT)

In this scripture we meet a roman officer who understood authority. That understanding led him to faith. How? He obviously knew of Jesus’ reputation. He observed that Jesus was a man who commanded demons, diseases and even death. When Jesus did command them, the demons would flee, diseases vanished, and death was no more. As a man under authority, the roman officer commanded men, squads and companies. He simply concluded, my men obey me because of my authority therefore these supernatural foes obey Jesus for the same reason. This proper understanding of Jesus produced humility and at the same time compelled him to act.

When He saw and believed that Jesus was acting under the authority of a new kingdom that was greater than that of the roman kingdom, he took action on that belief. The Bible calls this faith, and in the epistle of James it is compared to breathing. Teaching us that faith and action are what give us spiritual life.

Just as the body is dead without breath, so also faith is dead without good works.” – James 2:26 (NLT)

Persistence Impressed Jesus – Matthew 15:21-28

‘Dear woman,’ Jesus said to her, ‘Your faith is great. Your request is granted.’ And her daughter was instantly healed.” – Matthew 15:28 (NLT)

A Canaanite mother wouldn’t take “NO” for THE answer. Jesus was sent to Israel first, and this lady was not a Jew. We can’t be certain as to why Jesus treated her this way. At first, He ignores her, the disciples then try to send her away, and finally Jesus seems to insult her. But, she would not be deterred. It is hard not to wonder if Jesus had this woman in mind when He shared the story of the persistent widow in Luke 18, or of the needy friend in Luke 11. Let this be a lesson to us all. “When you know THE answer, don’t take ‘no’ for AN answer.”

Her response to Jesus is beyond beautiful. When He tells her, “It is not right to give the children’s bread to the dogs.” She replies, “Even the dogs are allowed the scraps that fall from their Master’s table.” In this statement, she clearly declares Jesus as her Master. In her mind, and therefore because of her faith, she realized that it did not matter if you were a child or even a dog. What mattered was that Jesus was your Master. In other words, it is not WHO you are but WHOSE.

Sacrifice Impressed Jesus – Mark 12:41-44

Jesus called his disciples to him and said, ‘I tell you the truth, this poor widow has given more than all the others who are making contributions. For they gave a tiny part of their surplus, but she, poor as she is, has given everything she had to live on.’” – Mark 12:43-44 (NLT)

A widow’s MIGHT! She knew God could do more than she could. The widow’s two coins were probably the equivalent of two or three cents compared to average incomes around the world. Naturally, Jesus point wasn’t her means, but her sacrifice. She was a widow and this was all she possessed. And yet, she gave it.

Was it love or faith that prompted her offering? When difficult times make clear to us that God is all we have, we then learn that God is all we need. So it could have been love for God. But, it might also have been faith. After all God promised in the Old Testament book of Malachi, when we give, God opens heaven to bless us. Maybe she thought to herself, “God this isn’t enough for me to take care of myself, but it IS enough for You to take care of me.”

What a powerful lesson for us. Our weak moments in life should prove to us the skills and wealth we possess simply are not enough. In our hands those resources will be squandered. But, in God’s hands, they are more than enough.

Worship Impressed Jesus – Luke 10:38-42

There is only one thing worth being concerned about. Mary has discovered it, and it will not be taken away from her.” – Luke 10:42 (NLT)

Mary understood the ONE thing that mattered. Most believers know this story intimately. After all, who wants to be a grouchy Martha? Yet, we often find ourselves in her shoes. Aren’t we frequently worried about “ALL the details” and “so many things”? Don’t we often engage in conversations with the apparent impression that the most “stressed-out” person “wins” the interaction? But, Jesus said, “Only one thing matters.” A simple glance toward Mary, sitting at His feet, should cure any doubt regarding the one thing to which He was referring.

For more articles like this one, check out Micheal's website ordinaryfaith.net.

Micheal Maynard has been an Organizational Pioneer for more than 25 years and the Lead Pastor of Ordinary Faith for the last eight years. His deep belief that FAITH is for everyday life fuels a passion for empowering people to truly LIVE their lives and not just survive until they die.

Micheal has been “extremely” married for 28 years to his wife. He has been blessed with eight boys. His wife is obviously a superhero. His youngest son has Trisomy 21, which brings a perspective on life that only an extra chromosome can provide.

