Inberg-Miller Engineer Hiring Construction Materials Technician

Inberg-Miller Engineer (IME) is hiring for a part-time Construction Materials Technician.

Primary duties include field and laboratory testing of construction materials such as soils, aggregates, concrete and asphalt.

Projects to be tested include earthwork, concrete placement, asphalt paving, and masonry construction.

The majority of projects are located in Wyoming, however, you could work anywhere in the Mountain West.

Experience – Any field and/or laboratory construction materials testing experience is desirable.

.

– Any field and/or laboratory construction materials testing experience is desirable. Education – Minimum education requirement includes High School diploma or G.E.D. Any completed college level coursework in Engineering Technology is desirable.

.

– Minimum education requirement includes High School diploma or G.E.D. Any completed college level coursework in Engineering Technology is desirable. Compensation – Competitive salary with compensation dependent upon relevant education, certifications, training, and experience.

.

– Competitive salary with compensation dependent upon relevant education, certifications, training, and experience. Benefits – Excellent benefit package available including vacation, holiday, sick leave, medical, dental, disability, life insurance, long term care, Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), employer-matched 401(k).

A more complete Position Description is available on our website at www.inberg-miller.com.

.

To Apply

To complete our application process, applicants must submit:

An Application for Employment; the application may be submitted online at www.inberg-miller.com.

A current resume

Transcripts of studies from college(s) attended; these may be submitted via e-mail to wsteeds@inberg-miller.com or through the mail addressed to Wendi Steeds, Inberg-Miller Engineers, 124 East Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming 82501.

If you have any questions regarding our application process, please contact Wendi Steeds at 307-856-8136 or via e-mail.

Inberg-Miller Engineers is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate in its hiring practices. Each person, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, or veteran’s status, will receive equal consideration.

.



Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.