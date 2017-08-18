Inberg-Miller Engineers Hiring Entry Level Civil Engineer

Inberg-Miller Engineers (IME) is looking for a self-motivated individual to work, under the supervision of senior civil engineers, on a wide array of civil projects.

The position is full- time. Responsibilities include project management of civil engineering and surveying projects, client contact and development, and personnel management.

Duties also include field and laboratory testing of construction materials such as soils, aggregates, concrete and asphalt.

Projects to be tested include earthwork, concrete placement, asphalt paving, and masonry construction.

The majority of projects are located in Wyoming; however, you could work anywhere in the Rocky Mountain Region.

Experience : Knowledge of civil engineering with an emphasis on environmental, water resources, materials, utilities, and survey. Experience in civil is beneficial but not required for an entry level position. Any field and/or laboratory construction materials testing experience is desirable.

Education : B.S. in Civil Engineering. (Successful completion of the Engineer-in-Training (E.I.T.), Fundamentals of Engineering (F.E.) desired.)

Compensation : Competitive salary with compensation dependent upon relevant education, registration, certifications, training, and experience.

Benefits: Excellent benefits package available including vacation, holiday, sick leave, medical, dental, disability, life insurance, long-term care, Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), employer-matched 401(k).

Inberg-Miller Engineers is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate in its hiring practices. Each person, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, or veteran’s status, will receive equal consideration.

Apply today

A complete Position Description is available on our website

To complete our application process, applicants must submit an Application for Employment; the application may be submitted online at www.inberg-miller.com.

A current resume, and transcripts of studies from college(s) attended, these may be submitted via e-mail to wsteeds@inberg-miller.com or through the mail addressed to Wendi Steeds, Inberg-Miller Engineers, 124 East Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming 82501.

If you have any questions regarding our application process, please contact Wendi Steeds at 307-856-8136 or via e-mail.

