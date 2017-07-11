A mostly clear morning will give way to increasing cloud cover, especially in northern and southern Wyoming where an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible. The main threat from any storm will still be strong wind gusts. Warm temperatures today, and for the rest of the week, with a few thunderstorms possible each afternoon & evening.

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light wes56t after midnight.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.