Thanks to a cold front moving through the area this morning, high temperatures today will be around 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will be quite breezy especially across southern and central Wyoming. The far north and east will see an isolated chance for late day thunderstorms, while the west may see frost in the valleys tonight. Much warmer temperatures return Wednesday and conditions will be mostly dry this week.

Detailed Forecast

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Monday Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Monday Night Clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday



Sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy. Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 10%. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday