High pressure dominates the weather pattern for mostly clear skies and very warm temperatures. The warming trend will continue through the end of the week. Dry, breezy weather is causing elevated fire conditions in the central and southern areas of the state. Isolated late-day showers and thunderstorms possible today over the western and northern mountains.
.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday (Independence Day)
Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 89.