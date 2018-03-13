Incredible Aerial Footage of Porcupine Creek Landslide [VIDEO]

STAR VALLEY — Check out this aerial drone footage by Sam Cook with Contour Aerials.

This video shows the aftermath of the Porcupine Creek landslide in the Grey’s River drainage.

The slide occurred in early February 2018 in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

U.S. Forest Service officials are watching the landslide closely, as it has continued to have movement and could potentially cause a natural dam on Grey’s River. Flooding in the town of Alpine is of particular concern.

Watch the full video below.