‘Indigenous Images’ Exhibit Opens At White Mountain Library

ROCK SPRINGS — An exhibit of five Native American artists will be on display at White Mountain Library September 5 through October 30. This is the first of a series of exhibits and events being planned throughout the fall celebrating the Native American heritage.

Brent Learned, Bruce Cook, George Levi, Jackie Sevier, and Robert Martinez are all successful artists keeping their heritage alive through their artwork.

Brent Learned

Brent Learned is an award winning Native American Artist who was born and raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes of Oklahoma. Brent graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in Fine Art.

“Native American artwork is always evolving. As we change so does our cultures and so does our art,” said Learned.

Brent comes from a family in which art and appreciation of their culture was a big part of everyday life. His father, John Learned, is a sculptor and his brother, Matt Learned, is a painter. Brent is a graduate from the University of Kansas, holding a Bachelor Degree in Fine Art. He is an artist who draws, paints and sculpts with great detail. He has always appreciated the heritage and culture of the Plains Indians and it is reflected in his artwork as he captures the essence, accuracy and historic authenticity of the Plains Indian way of life.

Brent’s work resides in museums such as the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C., the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, The University of Kansas Art Museum in Lawrence, Kansas and the Cheyenne/Arapaho Museum in Clinton, Oklahoma. He also has work in private collections such as the Kerr Foundation and the Governor of Oklahoma’s Mansion in Oklahoma City.

Bruce Cook

Born in Ketchikan, Alaska in 1967, Bruce Cook grew up on the Wind River reservation, and enjoyed doing many types of art while there. In 1988 he traveled with his family to Hydaburg, Alaska, to visit his grandparents and stayed to study Haida art with family friend and relative Warren Peele. In 1992 he moved to Seattle where he met Steven C. Brown, and began carving and studying with him, completing a sixteen-foot canoe six years later. During that time he also assisted Shaun Peterson in carving a thirty-five foot sculpture called “The Return of the Story Pole” made for the Chief Leschi School.



Bruce is an active participant in his community by being involved with the Haida Heritage Foundation, a group created twenty-two years ago to keep the Haida culture strong within an urban setting. He uses his artistic talents to create new masks, paddles, and rattles to help in bring the dances to life. Preservation of Haida culture is very important to Bruce, who strives to keep Haida traditions alive by

using his art to inspire the younger generation to become active in Haida culture and politics and to be proud of who they are.

George C. Levi

George C. Levi is a member of the Southern Cheyenne Tribe of Oklahoma. He is also of Southern Arapaho and Sioux descent. As a member of the Kitfox Society, George participates in Cheyenne cultural ceremonies. George was raised in the El Reno and Geary, Oklahoma communities. He is currently a full-time artist residing in Mustang, Oklahoma with his wife and children.

The art and history of the Cheyenne people, the ordeals the Cheyenne people endured to survive, and his wife and children provide George with inspiration and motivation. George creates art so that Cheyenne people, especially Cheyenne youth, can see an illustrated history of where the Cheyenne people come from and what their future holds.

A self-taught artist who is naturally skilled, George has been drawing for as long as he can remember. His mother, Carolyn Tallbear Levi, and grandmothers, Lillian Whitebird and Maude Greany, were beadworkers and his sister, Lisa Levi Floyd, is an acrylic artist and beader. George’s grandfather, Kish Whitebird, was a noted silversmith. Surrounded by creative family members, George conveys their inspiration in his art.

“Cheyenne art isn’t art. It is history in motion. I try to put into my artwork a little bit of where the Cheyenne come from, where we are, and where we are going. Everything is alive and has a story,” said Levi.

In addition to painting and drawing, George’s talent extends to a variety of media including beadwork and rawhide work. He contributed to two books for the Cheyenne and Arapaho book project as an illustrator. The two books, “Tsististas Journey” and “The Tsististas, People of the Plains” will be incorporated into public schools across the Cheyenne and Arapaho service area in western Oklahoma. George is very proud of his heritage and shares his knowledge of traditional Cheyenne art with tribal youth and elders.

George has participated in all of the major Indian Art Markets including the Heard Indian Art Market, the National Museum of the American Indian Art Markets in Washington D.C. and New York City, and SWAIA Indian Art Market in Santa Fe.

Jackie Sevier

As an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, Jackie Sevier is proud of her Native American heritage. Legends and traditions of her native Wind River Reservation in Wyoming are often subjects for her unique works of art.

Residing in the heart of the Nebraska sand hills near the small community of Seneca, her family encourages her to develop her talent and career at every opportunity. As a former competitor, her husband Jim, a former PRCA saddle bronc rider and their children Chessney and son Jesse, competing in rodeo is also an important part of her life and is often inspiration. Granddaughter Jymie is following in her mother’s and grandmother’s footsteps.

Continuing to study, Jackie credits “the greats who have not only taught me technique but expression, dedication, and determination.” Some of these people have been Benjamin Harjo, JR, King Kuka, and Reynold Brown.

Jackie has received several awards and honors, winning Best of Division for graphics at the prestigious Santa Fe Indian Market, the Aplan award, the Deiderich award, and the Bonnie Ericksen Award at the Red Cloud Indian Art Show. The National Campaign Office for the Smithsonian’s Museum of the American Indian has commissioned work. Her artwork can be found in private, corporate, and university collections throughout the United States, Japan, Australia, Germany, and Great Britain.

Awards include honors at the Santa Fe Indian Market, Santa Fe, NM; Heard Fair, Heard Museum, Phoenix, AZ: Cherokee Art Market, Tulsa, OK; Northern Plains Indian Art Market, Sioux Falls, SD; Red Earth Festival, Oklahoma City, OK; Cahokia Contemporary Indian Art Show, Collinsville, IL; Inter-Tribal Ceremonial, Gallup, NM; Lawrence Indian Art Show, Lawrence, KS; Artesian Arts Festival, Chickasaw Nation, Sulphur, Ok.

Her work has been included in numerous exhibitions including “Let the Spirit Speak”, Pope VI Institute of the Arts, Washington, DC: “Our Way Continues”, Denver Art Museum, Denver, CO, The Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City, SD, Museum of Anthropology, Lawrence, KS; “Influences of our Grandparents”, Oscar Howe Museum, Mitchell, SD; and “Heart Dreams and Legends”, a joint indigenous exhibit that toured the US and Australia. Her works were also included at the Bradford Brinton Memorial Museum, Sheridan, WY: “The Cowboy, Rodeo & WYO Rodeo”, “West of the Mississippi”, and “Ladies’ Choice.”

Robert Martinez

Robert Martinez was born in Wyoming amidst the Wind River Reservation in the small city of Riverton. He grew up a part of many different cultures as his lineage is Spanish, Mexican, Scotts Irish, French Canadian and Northern Arapaho. He graduated Riverton High School at 17 and through a scholarship, attended the Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design. He graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts specializing in Painting & Drawing and minoring in sculpture, in 3 years and at age 19, becoming the Youngest Native American to graduate from RMCAD at that time.

As he was brought up in the center of the reservation, his native heritage remains a constant inspiration and source of ideas for his work. Living in among the hard working people of the West and experiencing their issues also deeply influence his creations.

The past and present often resonate strongly in Wyoming and those historical and contemporary chords echo throughout his work.

Much of Robert’s current work uses the historical imagery, myth’s and stories of the West & Arapaho Culture combined with modern themes to create images that have a statement on the issues of today. Using intense vibrant color and contrasting shades of light and dark, he paints and draws striking imagery that is confronting and engages the viewer.

His paintings and drawings have been shown across the Nation and have garnered noted acclaim. He’s work is included in the permanent collections of the Red Cloud Heritage Museum, The Rock Springs Fine Art Center and the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.

A strong supporter of Education and of the Arts, Robert devotes time to helping and mentoring emerging artists on his reservation and throughout Wyoming. He gives back to the community by speaking about art topics, giving workshops, and demonstrates his style to schools, agencies and art groups.

The Community Fine Arts Center, Sweetwater Library System, Downtown Rock Springs, Sweetwater BOCES, Western Wyoming Community College Hay Library, and the Actors Mission have joined together to bring a variety of events and exhibits for the public. November is Native American Heritage Month and there will be a traveling exhibit from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West opening at the Community fine Arts Center on Nov. 7th. To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the Center of the West selected 30 images of Edward Curtis’ photography documented the life and culture of many Native American tribes. An opening reception will be held on November 9th and is open to the public.

The Sweetwater County Library System encourages local and Wyoming artists to display their creative work at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. A committee of library staff and community volunteers meet to review applications of interested artists and to schedule community shows. Interested individuals are encouraged to pick up an application packet at any of the libraries or contact Debora Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The public is invited to visit the White Mountain Library to see this exhibit during the hours of Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.

More information on this exhibit and other events in this celebration of Native American culture will be announced later this month. Call or visit the CFAC for details. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.