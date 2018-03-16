Industrial Hoist and Crane Hiring Crane Inspector

Industrial Hoist and Crane has an immediate opening for a Crane Inspector.
Great benefits are offered after a probationary period.
Apply Today!
Please apply in person at 645 Jonah Drive Rock Springs, WY
Employment Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass drug tests (DOT, Non DOT, Client Required)
- Clean Driving record. (Please bring a five year history from DOT. No DUI’s.)
- Non-Smoker (Blue sky Policy)
- Available to travel
- Not afraid of heights
- Be able to work under ground
- Have some mechanical knowledge
- Hydraulic or Electrical background is a plus
Hours: 7:00AM-4:00PM (40 hours)
Applicants must provide a resume.
Visit the Industrial Hoist and Crane website.
