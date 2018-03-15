Industrial Hoist and Crane Hiring Crane Inspector

By ADVERTISING DESK -
160
Views

Industrial Hoist and Crane has an immediate opening for a Crane Inspector.

Great benefits are offered after a probationary period.

Apply Today!

Please apply in person at 645 Jonah Drive Rock Springs, WY

Employment Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass drug tests (DOT, Non DOT, Client Required)
  • Clean Driving record. (Please bring a five year history from DOT. No DUI’s.)
  • Non-Smoker (Blue sky Policy)
  • Available to travel
  • Not afraid of heights
  • Be able to work under ground
  • Have some mechanical knowledge
  • Hydraulic or Electrical background is a plus
Hours: 7:00AM-4:00PM (40 hours)

Applicants must provide a resume.

 

Visit the Industrial Hoist and Crane website.

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR