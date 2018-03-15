Industrial Hoist and Crane Hiring Crane Inspector

Industrial Hoist and Crane has an immediate opening for a Crane Inspector.

Great benefits are offered after a probationary period.

Apply Today!

Please apply in person at 645 Jonah Drive Rock Springs, WY

Employment Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass drug tests (DOT, Non DOT, Client Required)

Clean Driving record. (Please bring a five year history from DOT. No DUI’s.)

Non-Smoker (Blue sky Policy)

Available to travel

Not afraid of heights

Be able to work under ground

Have some mechanical knowledge

Hydraulic or Electrical background is a plus

Hours: 7:00AM-4:00PM (40 hours)

Applicants must provide a resume.

Visit the Industrial Hoist and Crane website.

