Information Sought on Grizzly Bear Shooting in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) are seeking information on the shooting death of a boar grizzly bear found by recreationalists in the Clearwater River downstream of the Farm to Market Road Bridge, west of Whitefish in Northwest Montana.

Officials retrieved the carcass from the river on Sunday May 28, 2017. Investigators believe that the grizzly bear carcass was dumped from the Farm to Market Road Bridge into the Stillwater River sometime between May 25, 2017 and May 28, 2017.

The Service and MTFWP are asking for anyone with information on this case, or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of the Farm to Market Road Bridge between May 25th and May 28th, to call the Service Special Agent at 406-329-3000 or 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers do not have to identify themselves and a reward of up to $2,000 may be available for information leading to a conviction.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service.

For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit http://www.fws.gov/mountain-prairie/. Connect with our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/USFWSMountainPrairie, follow our tweets at http://twitter.com/USFWSMtnPrairie, watch our YouTube Channel at http://www.youtube.com/usfws and download photos from our Flickr page at http://www.flickr.com/photos/usfwsmtnprairie/.