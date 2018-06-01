Injured Or In Pain? Skip The Meds & Save Time & Money, with Fremont Therapy’s “Talk To a PT” Program

Did you tweak your back working around the house, push yourself a little too hard at the gym, or is the ache in your knee just not going away this time?
Sometimes, when we’re suffering from an ache, pain, or injury, we have a pretty good idea what we’re dealing with, but hold off on doing something about it. If you are wondering if you should just power through the pain, see a specialist, or find an easier way to manage it, you can Talk to a PT and get answers to your questions.
Whether you call us to schedule a free 15-minute consult or make an appointment for a full evaluation, you can get the help you need in a matter of days rather than weeks. Often times, the sooner injuries are treated, the faster and more completely they resolve, and the cost to recover is less. Of course, if we find your condition is beyond what we can treat, we’ll immediately recommend you seek care from the appropriate type of physician or specialist.
Why seek physical therapy? You’ve no doubt read or heard about the opioid, or prescription pain medication, epidemic in our country. Physical Therapy is often a viable pain management alternative. Why?
- Physical therapists treat the source of the pain, while opioids only mask the pain
- The side effects of physical therapy are the ability to move better, reduced pain and better health in general, while the side effects of pain medication include, among other things, depression, overdose, and addiction.
Physical therapists are experts in the movement and function of the human body. On top of having doctorate or masters degrees, the majority of Fremont Therapy Group’s physical therapists have additional certifications and specialties making it easier for you to get the help you need right here, without having to leave the area. Our highly trained staff is certified in Dry Needling, Hand Therapy, Sports Therapy, and Lymphedema. They also have advanced training in Women’s Health, Vestibular (balance), Back-to-Work Assessments, Running Analysis, Industrial Rehab, Custom Orthotics, Aquatic Therapy, Cupping, and manual therapy.
Schedule a time to Talk to a PT on the phone or in person
Call and Talk to a PT or schedule a time to pop in and see them. These sessions give you up to 15 minutes of one-on-one time with a skilled professional – with no cost to you. If you’ve every been a patient at Fremont Therapy Group, we consider you a patient for life, so please feel free to reach out to your physical therapist or anyone at the clinic for that matter, it’s our commitment to always be a part of your healthcare team and support you in maintaining the quality of life you deserve!
