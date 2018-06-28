Injury Prevention Resources Announces TV Winners!

There were two lucky people who won a pair of 55″ Smart TV’s and helped save lives on Fremont and Sweetwater County roads in the process.

Amanda Vroman of Riverton, along with Krysta Courtway of Rock Springs were each a winner of a new 55” Smart TV!

All they had to do was enter the contest by going to Injury Prevention Resources Facebook page, find the post labeled “Social Media Prize” – like it, share it, and tag @InjuryPreventionResources. Each share, like and tag was an entry into the drawing.

“IPR has been finding new ways to spread the word about how to stay alive on our roads.” Director Noel Cooper stated. “Only 75 people entered the contest, so the odds for winning this prize were really good, and it was free to enter!”

The Numbers

In the last 6 years in Fremont County, 51 of our people have died unbuckled and 52 people have died in alcohol related crashes. Talking to your family and friends about this issue could save their life.

IT DOESN’T HAVE TO BE THIS WAY: WEAR A SEATBELT, DONT DRIVE IMPAIRED AND DONT DRIVE DISTRACTED.