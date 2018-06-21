Injury Prevention Resources Hosts Highway Safety Extravaganza!

You’re invited to the Highway Safety Extravaganza!
Join the fun on Friday, June 22 from 3 – 6 pm in the Smith’s parking lot in Rock Springs.
Come learn how the smart survive in Wyoming. Help save lives and win prizes!
Survive The Wild West, June 22
We will have lot’s of fun activities, like the impaired driving Go Kart, Driving Simulators and much, much more. There are tons of cool prizes like headphones, cell phone chargers, shirts and back packs.
Injury Prevention Resources
303 North Broadway Ave. Riverton, WY 82501
307-856-2821
www.IPRWyoming.org
Follow the Injury Prevention Resources Facebook page here.
