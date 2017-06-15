0

ON-THE-NOW

Ink Is Forever, Just Like a Father’s Love

Father’s Day Countdown — 2 Days Left!

A father’s love is forever, just like artful ink from iTat in Green River.

Green River tattoo artist Russell Collver has been creating body art for 20+ years. He is skilled in creating original pieces with intricate designs.

Make your Father’s Day one to remember with a gift he’ll love for a lifetime, just like his children.
Location

iTat
340 E. Flaming Gorge Way
Green River, WY

Phone: 307-448-0012
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

