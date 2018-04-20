Interested In Fishing, Boating And Water? Comment Now On Proposed Changes To Regulations

LARAMIE – At least every three years the Wyoming Game and Fish Department makes changes to the state’s fishing regulations and asks the public to give input on what should be changed or updated.

“If you have thoughts on how to improve Wyoming’s fishing regulations please comment online or plan to attend one of our meetings across the state,” said Dave Zafft, fisheries management coordinator. Meetings in southeast Wyoming are as follows:

Laramie: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, Laramie Game and Fish office, 528 S. Adams St.

Torrington: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, Torrington Volunteer Fire Dept., 336 W. Valley Road.

Wheatland: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3, Platte County Public Library, 904 9th St.

A draft proposal is available online at wgfd.wyo.gov/fishing-regs- update. Zafft says the draft proposal incorporates ideas Game and Fish has been hearing about over the last few years. Some of the key proposed changes for southeast Wyoming (Area 5) are as follows:

Returning Alsop Lake to a general statewide lake regulation. Occasional winterkills have limited the trophy potential of this water and the restrictive tackle regulation has resulted in decreased angler use.

A proposed creel limit of six brook trout per day or in possession for all lakes within Area 5, and sixteen brook trout for all streams within Area 5. The combined total creel limit for lakes and streams cannot exceed sixteen brook trout. This proposed change would prevent excessive harvest of stocked brook trout in Area 5 lakes while simplifying the regulation.

Proposed changes to live baitfish regulations for location 5A. Game and Fish proposes moving the upstream end of location 5A live baitfish use and possession area from the Dave Johnson Dam downstream to Glendo Dam. Asian clams are established downstream of Glendo Dam and young life stages of the clams can easily be moved via water and fish. The change is intended to reduce the spread of this invasive species. The change would prevent anglers in the Torrington area from seining for baitfish in the North Platte River and using the same baitfish in Glendo Reservoir. Additionally, seining will be prohibited in the Laramie River. However, Game and Fish is also proposing adding several new areas to the list of approved baitfish seining waters to offset the change.

Excluding all locations in Albany County from the wild-caught live baitfish possession area to further help avoid introductions of unwanted invasive species.

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 4 at public meetings, mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at wgfd.wyo.gov/fishing-regs- update. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records. Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their July 10-11 meeting in Laramie at the Game and Fish Office.