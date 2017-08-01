International Artist Lennie Peterson to Perform at WWCC

International visual and performing artist Lennie Peterson is coming to Rock Springs!

Mark your calendars for August 16 at 7:30 pm in the WWCC Theater.

This event is FREE and open to everyone.

About the Artist

Lennie Peterson, a former professor of music at Berklee College of Music, has traveled the world several times devoting his life to music, visual art, public speaking, and Arts education.

He has given exhibitions, concerts, and seminars around the world to audiences of all ages and from all walks of life.

Lennie has worked and performed with a variety of artists including Robert Plant, Aretha Franklin, Darlene Love, Tony Bennett and Noel Gallagher, former front man for “Oasis.”

Lennie’s award-winning artwork has been featured in solo and group exhibitions in galleries throughout the United States.

His nationally syndicated daily comic strip, “The Big Picture”, appeared in more than 100 newspapers and is now featured on the world’s number one comic strip website, www.GoComics.com.

In addition, Peterson has written and illustrated several humor and children’s books.

Check out Lennie’s work on his website at www.LenniePeterson.com.

