Interstate 80 Rollover Turns Fatal for Rock Springs Resident

ROCK SPRINGS — On April 26th, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 101 on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs.

Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release that at 6:00 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2007 Hyundai Tiburon was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80. For reasons unknown, the vehicle left the roadway in the median and struck a delineator post.

The driver attempted to steer his vehicle back towards the roadway to the right but overcorrected. His vehicle traveled across both eastbound lanes and exited the highway.

The vehicle then rolled approximately one and a half times before coming to rest on the vehicle’s roof.

The driver was not wearing his seat belt during the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as 42-year-old Rock Springs, Wyoming resident Brian Sanford.

This is the 23rd fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 32 in 2017, 14 in 2016, and 36 in 2015 to date.