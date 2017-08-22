Introducing Your New Solution to Back Pain Without Surgery!

Finding a fix to your spinal-related pain can be a nightmare!

But it’s sweet dreams for you, from now on.

Decompression Therapy is now available at Davidson Chiropractic in Rock Springs.

Introducing the Advanced Decompression Therapy System



DECOMPRESSION THERAPY



Decompression Therapy is a non-surgical procedure that effectively treats disabling low back, neck, radiating leg & arm pain, and headaches.

It effectively relieves the pain associated with disc herniation, degenerative discs, posterior facet, and other spinal related syndromes.

Decompression Therapy reduces the pressure on spinal discs and facet joints through unloading created by distraction and positioning.

.

IS IT RIGHT FOR YOU?



This treatment helps patients avoid the risk of anesthesia, surgical complications, and the potential of failed back surgery.

Decompression Therapy begins with a series of sessions typically 3-4 times per week. Each session is around 8-12 minutes.

During each session, electrical muscle stimulation, ultrasound, or therapeutic laser may be applied to help relax muscles and promote healing of injured tissues.

.

.

ABOUT DECOMPRESSION THERAPY



Clinical studies suggest Decompression Therapy provides many patients initial relief within just a few sessions.

This treatment is an approved procedure that may be covered by your insurance.

This proven, non-surgical approach could help you find the pain relief you need!

.

Learn more about the Decompression Therapy System.

Learn about Decompression Therapy success stories!

For more information on how YOU can benefit from Decompression Therapy, call Dr. Davidson in Rock Springs today!

.

.

Schedule an Appointment

Call the friendly staff at Davidson Chiropractic to set an up an appointment today.

.



.

Location

Davidson Chiropractic Clinic

2624 Commercial Way, Suite A

Rock Springs, WY

Phone: 307-382-0600

Visit the Davidson Chiropractic website.

Follow Davidson Chiropractic on Facebook!

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.