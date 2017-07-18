Irene Pulley (April 5, 1920 - July 17, 2017).

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Irene Pulley passed away July 17th, 2017 at the age of 97.

She was a long time resident of Farson and Pinedale.

Irene had been in ill health and was living at the Sublette Center.

She was born April 5th, 1920 in Canada, the daughter of Joseph and Jessie Godber.

They moved to Rock Springs, WY when she was two years old.

She married Richard Pulley January 27, 1938 and they lived at Farson.

They had three daughters Amelia Ann, Dorothy Jean, and Nancy.

Surviving are Dorothy Jean and Nancy, two grandsons Monty Nickerson and Conrad Minkes, two great grandchildren, brother-in-law John Pulley with wife Jane, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her husband Richard who passed April 21st, 1973. Long time friend Paul Ditton, her parents Joseph and Jessie, daughter Amelia Ann, two brothers Joe and Charlie Godber and grandson John Minkes.

Services are Saturday July 22nd, 2017 at the Eden Valley Cemetery at 10:30 am.

As was her request in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Eden Valley Cemetery.