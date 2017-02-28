Irish or Not You’ll SAVE BIG at Elk Bomb in March

Elk Bomb Shooting Supplies has deals on guns that will make others green with envy.

Come SAVE BIG at Elk Bomb from March 1 – 17 with their St. Patrick’s Day Specials on a variety of guns.

Smith & Wesson M360 Airweight .375 Magnum – $50 OFF!

Ruger SR22 .22LR – $50 OFF!

IWI Jericho 9mm – $70 OFF!

Stop by our store at 418 Broadway in Rock Springs to check out these guns in person before the sale ends and you’re out of luck! Or, call 307-382-4867.

Store Hours

Mon-Tue: 10 am – 6 pm

Wed: 10 am – 7 pm

Thu-Fri: 10 am – 6 pm

Sat: 10 am – 7 pm

