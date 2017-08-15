Isolated Morning Showers

Showers and thunderstorms are quickly moving east out of the area this morning. However, isolated storm chances will return later in the day. Mostly to partly cloudy skies will prevail, but some clearing will take place west to east. The rest of the week will be dry and mostly sunny until rain chances return west Sunday.
Today
Isolated showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.