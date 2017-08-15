Isolated Morning Showers

Showers and thunderstorms are quickly moving east out of the area this morning. However, isolated storm chances will return later in the day. Mostly to partly cloudy skies will prevail, but some clearing will take place west to east. The rest of the week will be dry and mostly sunny until rain chances return west Sunday.

Today

Isolated showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.



Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.



Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.



Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.