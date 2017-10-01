Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms Between 1 pm & 4 pm

A Pacific cold front has brought sharply colder temperatures across the Cowboy State today. Isolated to scattered snow showers will occur across the west this morning, with rain mixing in after sunrise. Rain showers, with isolated thunderstorms, will occur across much of the area this afternoon. Showers will continue tonight across northern and central portions, with rain changing back to snow in the mountains and a wintry mix possible in the valleys and basins. Unsettled and cool conditions will continue through Monday night.

Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. East southeast wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.