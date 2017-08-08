Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms After 1 PM With Patchy Smoke

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will occur across the forecast area, as another cold front moves through today. Brief heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds will be the main threats. This pattern will continue Wednesday and Thursday, as cool and wet conditions stay favorable. Temperatures will return to normal toward the weekend.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Patchy smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 3am. Patchy smoke. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy smoke. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy smoke before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.