Mainly sunny and hot today. Isolated thunderstorms in eastern areas of Natrona and Johnson counties this afternoon and evening. Mainly dry weather and heat will continue through Wednesday.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.



Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 88.