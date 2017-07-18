Mainly sunny and hot today. Isolated thunderstorms in eastern areas of Natrona and Johnson counties this afternoon and evening. Mainly dry weather and heat will continue through Wednesday.
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 88.