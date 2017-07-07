Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms After 3 pm

Moisture caught within the flow around the regional High Pressure system will bring another round of Unsettled Weather to the Cowboy State today. Partly Cloudy skies and Slightly Cooler Temperatures will prevail across Wyoming today with widely scattered Thunderstorms forming across the region this afternoon and evening. Areas of Gusty Winds will be the main threat of some of these Storms today. Warmer and Drier conditions are expected over the weekend with just a few late day Thunderstorms possible near the mountains…mainly on Sunday.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday



Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west after midnight.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.