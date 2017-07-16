Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures today. Afternoon and evening will see development of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Northern areas may see stronger storms with strong gusty winds. Monday will be a repeat of today.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.