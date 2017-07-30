Expect partly cloudy skies and isolated showers and thunderstorms for most of the area today. Storms will be more scattered in the mountains. Chances for isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will exist each afternoon and evening over the next week. A few storms could have heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84.