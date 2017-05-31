Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms After 3 PM



Another warm day across the Cowboy State, with isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon mainly over the western and southern parts. Any convective activity will subside after sunset. The current warm trend will continue through the rest of the week, with slightly cool temperatures Friday and Saturday. As a result, the potential for some flooding to develop along rivers and streams due to rapid mountain snowmelt will be a concern.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.