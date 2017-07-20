Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms In The Forecast

Scattered clouds and mild temperatures across the Cowboy State this morning. A plume of moisture will usher in another round of precipitation to the area today. Showers with isolated thunderstorms will be possible across the forecast area by this afternoon and last through around midnight tonight. Heavy rain and strong gusty winds will be the main threats from this activity, with stronger storms possible in Johnson and Natrona counties.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 3 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light southwest wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.