Scattered showers and thunderstorms along and West of the continental Divide this afternoon and tonight. Isolated activity East of the Divide. Temperatures to stay warm today. Expect patchy smoke across the region. Isolated showers and storms will develop Sunday across the region. Dry and very warm for Monday and Tuesday.

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 3am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy smoke before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.