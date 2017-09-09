Scattered showers and thunderstorms along and West of the continental Divide this afternoon and tonight. Isolated activity East of the Divide. Temperatures to stay warm today. Expect patchy smoke across the region. Isolated showers and storms will develop Sunday across the region. Dry and very warm for Monday and Tuesday.
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 3am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy smoke before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.