Clearing skies this morning, leaving partly cloudy skies through the rest of the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as well. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible across the south. Hot temperatures will return Sunday and Monday, along with isolated thunderstorms for much of the area on Monday.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph.

Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.