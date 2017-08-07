Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms After 5 pm

Temperatures will stay below normal today, as the focus for afternoon storms shifts west of the Divide. These storms will be isolated to scattered, with the main threats being lightning and brief heavy rain. Storm coverage will be more extensive on Tuesday, as another cold front moves through the area.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.