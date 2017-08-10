Convective activity will not be as extensive today. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will occur west of the Divide, especially over the mountains. Showers and thunderstorms east of the Divide will be more isolated. Smoke from wildfires to the west continue to infiltrate into the area, along with below normal temperatures.

Today

Isolated showers between 9am and noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82.