Partly cloudy skies today with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Warm conditions will continue to persist through the week with a few afternoon and late day thunderstorms possible each day. The main threat from any storms will be strong wind gusts with some storms on Monday possibly becoming severe.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.