Skies will become partly cloudy today with areas of smoke, as elevated fire weather danger continues. Subtropical moisture will move in from the south, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms especially later in the day. This wetter pattern will continue Thursday and Friday before a drier trend starts on Saturday.
Today
Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 84.