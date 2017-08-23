Skies will become partly cloudy today with areas of smoke, as elevated fire weather danger continues. Subtropical moisture will move in from the south, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms especially later in the day. This wetter pattern will continue Thursday and Friday before a drier trend starts on Saturday.

Today

Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.