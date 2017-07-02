Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms This Afternoon

Mostly sunny and warmer today across the Cowboy State. Isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and small hail or possible with these storms. Flooding continues on the Big Horn River in Washakie County. Much warmer weather over the next several days.
Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT
This Afternoon
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Independence Day
Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.