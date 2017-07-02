Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms This Afternoon

Mostly sunny and warmer today across the Cowboy State. Isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and small hail or possible with these storms. Flooding continues on the Big Horn River in Washakie County. Much warmer weather over the next several days.

This Afternoon

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Independence Day

Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.