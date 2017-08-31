A Pacific Cold Front will slide across the region today and will bring a Cooler and Unsettled weather pattern to Wyoming. Scattered Showers and afternoon and evening Thunderstorms will roam across the state today. Some of these storms could produce areas of Gusty Winds and Small Hail at times. High Pressure then will take over the pattern Friday through Sunday with Dry and Warmer conditions…before another Cold Front strikes on Labor Day with Gusty Winds.

Today

Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82.