Partly cloudy skies today and continued hot temperatures. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will develop across the southern half of the Cowboy State today. Gusty winds possible with the convective outbreaks. More widespread shower and thunderstorm activity expected on Thursday with potential for localized heavy rain associated with the storms.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.