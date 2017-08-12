Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms Small Hail And Gusty Winds Possible

Low pressure rotating across the northern tier states will keep a moist and unstable weather pattern across the region this weekend. Partly cloudy and hazy skies today, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could produce areas of small hail and gusty winds at times later in the day. Expect similar conditions on Sunday and Monday as well.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Areas of smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Areas of smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81.