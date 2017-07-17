Partly cloudy skies and continued warm temperatures today. Isolated morning rain showers in the southwest. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, some with strong winds.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 85.