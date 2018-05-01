It’s Air Quality Awareness Week 2018

WYOMING– April 30 through May 4, 2018 is National Air Quality Awareness Week and this year’s theme for the Cowboy State is “Air Quality Where You Are”.

Each day, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality will send out an email with an air quality fact about Wyoming and including some resources that residents can use to learn about air quality wherever they are.

The Wyoming DEQ Air Quality Division will continue to conduct air quality outreach throughout the month of May.

The Wyoming DEQ Air Quality Division is also asking people to spread the word! If you are on social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram, post a picture with the hashtag #leadingtheway that explains why Wyoming’s environment is meaningful to you, or how you are helping to ensure clean air for our great State!

We’re all in this together, so help Wyoming DEQ spread the word!

Stay tuned for more updates from the Air Quality Division throughout this week.



Air Quality Fact

According to the Environmental Council of States, or ECOS, common outdoor pollutants in Wyoming decreased by 19% between 1997 and 2016, while population grew by almost 20%.

There are six common outdoor air pollutants that are regulated by state and federal rules: carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), particulate matter (PM), sulfur dioxide (SO2), ozone (O3), and lead (Pb).



Resource

To learn more about air pollution in Wyoming you can visit us at http://deq.wyoming.gov/aqd/.

There you can read about projects and programs that will reduce pollution in Wyoming even further, such as proposed rules and regulations or the Emission Reduction Pilot Program.



Additional Resources